Philip DiPasquale, a Cape Coral, FL resident; formerly of New Rochelle, NY, died on March 22, 2020. He was 93. Born in the Bronx on September 13, 1926, he was educated in the NYC school system and served in the Navy during WW II. He went on to become a butcher, and later in life became a successful small business owner. He's joined his wife Jean to enjoy their eternal life together. He married her on August 25th, 1957 but was widowed upon her passing in January 1996. It will be a glorious reunion for them after being apart for so long. A loving father to six sons; he sacrificed much to make sure they were raised properly and comfortably. He's survived by Philip (Susan) of E. Falmouth, MA; Mark of Croton on Hudson NY, Thomas (Margaret) of New Rochelle NY, Edward of New Rochelle, NY, Anthony (Jennifer) of Old Saybrook, CT and Jerry (Maria) of Brewster NY. His legacy lives on with thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandsons. At his express request, all funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020