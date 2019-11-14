|
|
Philip Michael Serpe
Fort Myers - Philip Michael Serpe, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Philip was born in Bayonne, NJ on May 8, 1925 and served in World War II for the US Navy. Philip lived at Mt Kemble Lake, Harding Twp., NJ for 33 years and has now lived in Fort Myers, FL for the last 21 years. He was an avid member of the New Vernon Presbyterian Church in New Vernon, NJ and served there as an Elder. He served as the President of the Mt Kemble Lake Community Club for 25 years. He also served for 9 years on the Board of Health in Harding Twp. Once he moved to Florida, he was President of Sommerset Villas at Lexington Country Club for 11 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lucille Serpe, his sister Theresa Walsh and brother Vincent Serpe. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janet Serpe and his children; Dawn, Michael, Russell, Philip and Ralph. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Shannon, Evi, Soti, Catherine, Paul, Samantha, Derek and Sloane.
There will be a service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 19th, at Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church, 8260 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the at: https://www.alz.org
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019