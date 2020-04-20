Services
Philip Roland Tilton Obituary
Winthrop, ME - Philip Roland Tilton, 79, of Winthrop, Maine passed away on April 17, 2020 with his beloved wife of 49 years, Betty Ann Hodsdon by his side.

He was the son of Roland and Edna Tilton of Portsmouth, NH. He is survived by his wife, Betty; sister, Gail Tilton Ogden (Wayne) of Cape Coral, FL, 5 children Mark Tilton, John Tilton, Janice Thompson, Jim Thompson and Steve Thompson, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Humane Society Waterville Area

100 Webb Road

Waterville, ME 04901

207-873-2430

www.hswa.org

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
