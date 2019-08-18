|
Pius F. (Pete) Sommer
- - Pius F. (Pete) Sommer passed away peacefully on August 07, 2019 after a long illness. He was the son of Henry and Elizabeth Donahue Sommer and was born at Westchester Square Hospital, the Bronx on June 11, 1935. He attended Manhattan College, NYC, as a science major. He joined IBM in 1956 as an electrical engineer and remained with them until his retirement in 1991. In retirement, he worked at the Salvation Army, Fort Myers.
He is survived by his wife of 29 1/2 years, Carolyn (Lyn) Sisti-Sommer. Until her death, he was married for thirty-two years to Dorothy Rein. He leaves behind his children Michael (Gina) Sommer; Aurora (Trace) Sommer-Kraft; Eileen Sullivan; Joseph (Margie) Sommer; Kenneth (Tina) Sisti; and Dr. Christina (Ron) Sisti(Hernden); sixteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. His brothers, Thomas and Henry, preceded him in death.
He was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes, Kerhonksen, as a lector, Sunday school teacher, and a Eucharist minister for St. Mary and St. Andrew Church, Ellenville, NY. At Our Lady of Fatima, Plattekill, NY he served as a Sunday school teacher and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. In Fort Myers, he attended St Paul's and was a frequent visitor to Covenant Presbyterian Church. He was a regular contributor to The Smile Train, Childfund, St. Jude's, Christian Children's Fund, Harry Chapin Food Bank, and Covenant House.
He was a member of the Kerhonksen Rod and Gun Club and the Plattekill Rod and Gun Club. Throughout his life he loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, or walking in the woods. His last hunting trips were noteworthy for the three pounds of Oreos (not a bear) lashed to the top of the car; rising before dawn in deer hunting season but forgetting the bullets, or recounting all the animals he saw and never shot.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's in Rosendale, NY at noon, August 23rd.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 18, 2019