Preston Albert Hoover
Fort Myers - Preston Albert Hoover, 70, of Fort Myers, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence. Formerly of Wildwood, NJ he had been a resident of Fort Myers since 1992. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33967. A reception will follow. To read his full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019