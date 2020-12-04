1/1
Preston Byrd Lightsey
1938 - 2020
Preston Byrd Lightsey

Fort Myers - Preston Byrd Lightsey, was born on August 18, 1938 in Birmingham AL and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 03, 2020 in Fort Myers. Preston was proceeded into heaven by parents Preston and Jimmie (Jenny) Lightsey, sisters: Peggy and Margarette and niece Belinda Wilkerson. He is survived by his closest friends Rev. Ted Althouse, Ronald Bodino, JoAnn Ahren, Dr. John Anderson, distant relatives as well as many friends.

Upon his college graduation in architecture, he worked in New York City and then moved to Boston MA to assume a senior position with the architecture firm of Payette Associates. Preston traveled the USA and world designing buildings primarily for hospitals. One of his glowing ventures was designing various buildings for his Highness Prince Aga Khan IV in Pakistan. Following his retirement, Preston moved to Fort Myers and began volunteering for Hope Hospice where he met chaplain Rev. Ted Althouse. He was a co-founder of The Chapel of Cypress Cove and served as treasurer and lay leader. A true southern gentleman, Preston lived a full and exciting life dedicated to Almighty God, his family and friends.

You are encouraged to leave your fondest memory of Preston by going to Hodges Kiser Funeral Home website. Donations in memory of Preston can be made to: The Chapel of Cypress Cove Music Fund, 10200 Cypress Cove Drive, Fort Myers FL 33908. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.




Published in The News-Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
2394814341
