Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
Church of the Ascension
Ft. Myers Beach, FL
1921 - 2018
Southport - Rachel Mazzola Turturro passed away on July 13, 2018 in Southport, North Carolina. Rachel was born on November 22, 1921 in Mt. Kisco New York and grew up in Stamford Connecticut. She was predeceased by her husband, John Turturro.

Rachel is survived by her daughters Nancy Robinson of Canajoharie NY, Kathi and Peter Bovine of Southport, NC and one son John, Jr. of Manhattan, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren. Rachel is also survived by her sister Kay Gorman of Bonita Springs, Joe Mazzola and Frank and Dolores Mazzola of Ft. Myers, Florida, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Edward McNamara, assisted by Father Robert Murphy, on March 7th, at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Ascension in Ft. Myers Beach Florida.

The family requests that any donations be sent to Bay Oaks Recreation Center, 2731 Oak Street, Ft. Myers Beach, Florida 33931, to continue the senior activities of which Rachel and John were active participants.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 3, 2019
