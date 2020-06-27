Rae Mary Baratta



Rae Baratta was kind-hearted, hard-working, devout and truly one-of-a-kind. She was the loving wife to Richard Baratta for 68 years. Rae was a twin and the youngest of 8 siblings. She grew up in Philadelphia and worked in banking. She then moved with her family to New Jersey and worked in casinos alongside her husband and friends; lastly moving to Cape Coral in 2003. She was generous and selfless. She loved her family, elephants, manatees and collecting shells. She will be lovingly remembered by all those who knew her, and will live on forever in the hearts of many. She is survived by her husband and their children: Barbara Kinee (Mark) and Rick Baratta, three grandchildren: Terence Kinee (Nicole), Amanda Bellino (Mike) and Meredith Kinee (Mathieu), and two great-grandchildren: Keera and Luca, as well as nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest with God at St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Ft. Myers.









