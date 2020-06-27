Rae Mary Baratta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rae Mary Baratta

Rae Baratta was kind-hearted, hard-working, devout and truly one-of-a-kind. She was the loving wife to Richard Baratta for 68 years. Rae was a twin and the youngest of 8 siblings. She grew up in Philadelphia and worked in banking. She then moved with her family to New Jersey and worked in casinos alongside her husband and friends; lastly moving to Cape Coral in 2003. She was generous and selfless. She loved her family, elephants, manatees and collecting shells. She will be lovingly remembered by all those who knew her, and will live on forever in the hearts of many. She is survived by her husband and their children: Barbara Kinee (Mark) and Rick Baratta, three grandchildren: Terence Kinee (Nicole), Amanda Bellino (Mike) and Meredith Kinee (Mathieu), and two great-grandchildren: Keera and Luca, as well as nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest with God at St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Ft. Myers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved