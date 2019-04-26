|
|
Ralph Damone
Chalfont, PA - Ralph Damone, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 88 years old.
Ralph was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 27, 1930 to parents Pasquale Damone and Mary Capograsso. He grew up on Long Island with his two brothers, Robert and William. He graduated from Hempstead High School and later volunteered for the United States Marines. Ralph married his beloved Terese Vitelli on November 7, 1953.
Ralph and Terry raised their family in East Islip, New York and retired to North Fort Myers, Florida in 1990 where Ralph enjoyed woodworking, taking his wife dancing, and spending time with family and friends. In 2012, Ralph moved to Chalfont, Pennsylvania and was surrounded by family for the remainder of his years.
Ralph is survived by his loving children, Alfred and Gwen, and Ralph and Mary; his grandchildren, Matt, Libbie, Kimberly, Brian, Erica, and Jeremy; his great-grandchildren, Lillian, Fiona, Ivy, and Petra; his brother, Bill and sister Dolores.
A memorial burial service will be held in North Fort Myers Florida at Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery, 1630 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida 33991 on Saturday April 27th at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ralph's name may be made to: St. Therese Catholic Church, 20115 N Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 26, 2019