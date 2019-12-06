|
|
Ralph F. Hauser Jr
1925-2019
Ralph F. Hauser Jr, 94, of Fort Myers, Fl , passed in his sleep at Gulf Coast Hospital on November 23, 2019. Ralph Hauser leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Vivian "Jackie" Hauser, two sons, Thomas D Hauser "Tommy" and Clayton F Hauser "Frankie". Ralph also leaves behind his brother George, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a niece, a nephew and several cousins.
Ralph was born in Fort Myers on August 22, 1925. He served his country in the US Navy aboard the Destroyer Escort USS Flaherty. Ralph was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. Ralph retired in 2009 from the business started by his father, Hauser & Rinkle garage. Ralph sought to serve his community through many organizations such as Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club, American Legion, Civil Defense, American Radio Relay League and many others. The affiliation of which he was most proud was the Boy Scouts of America. Ralph earned Eagle Scout as a boy. As an adult he had served in several volunteer roles to support the BSA program until he was physically unable to do so.
A memorial service will be held at Price Sanders Scout Reservation located at 38751 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33982 on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please help Ralphs passion continue to thrive by donating in his name, Ralph F. Hauser Jr., to Southwest Florida Council BSA, 1801 Boy Scout Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33907 ph239-936-8072.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019