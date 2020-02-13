|
Ralph Hamilton
Fort Ogden - Ralph Hamilton of Ft. Ogden and Ft. Myers, FL was born on September 5, 1923 passed away on February 10, 2020. Ralph was a WWII combat veteran and served in the Army in the Battle of the Bulge. Ralph married Sara Morris in 1946, and they made their home in Ft. Myers where Ralph was a General Contractor for over 40 years. Ralph was preceded in death by Sara and their son, Mark. He is survived by son Paul, daughter Sandee (Tim), grandchildren Chris (Katie), Steven (Beth), Andrew (Emily), and Julie (Jeremiah) and 3 great grandchildren Jordan, Emi, and Zoe. A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. Visitation begins at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Healthcare (Hospice) in Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020