Ralph James Lendi



The 94-year journey of Ralph James Lendi has come to an end. Ralph was a true gentleman whose positive attitude and ability to make others feel like family touched the lives of everyone he met. He could light up any room with his infectious smile, hearty laugh and his dance moves. Many nights you would find him dancing at the Italian American Club. He was so intelligent and warmhearted, he could carry on a conversation with anyone from 2-99 and make it interesting. He was a wonderful caregiver. He nursed two wives through illness at the end of their lives. Ralph will be playing golf on the heavenly course now with his brothers and friends. Hit 'em long, Ralph!



Ralph was born on July 30, 1926 in Girard, Ohio to Antonio & Maria Lendi. He was their first-born child with Mary Louise following in 1929 and Rita, born in 1938.



Ralph began working early in his life. He was only 8 years old when he began working as a confectionery clerk (aka: Soda Jerk) at a local drug store. He worked



there until he was 15, when he began working as a houseman in a pool room. From 1943 - early 1944, he was still too young to join the war effort so he worked at a local steel mill until he was old enough to enlist. His service to his country was a lifelong commitment and began just before turning 18 when he enlisted in the US Navy.



Ralph served in the US Navy from July 1944 until he was Honorably discharged in July 1946. During some of this time, he was able to further his education with courses at Muhlenberg College. After leaving the military, jobs were hard to find, So he worked a short time as a horse race bookie for the Chicago Syndicate, where he was also a bartender. He worked a variety of odd jobs until he found his niche working for the military in a civilian capacity. He retired from the Department of Defense after a lifelong career in supply and logistics culminating as a DLA Inspector General, Chief of Staff for inspections at the DLA HQ of the Inspector General's Office in Washington, DC.



Ralph enjoyed his retirement. He could often be found at Riverbend Golf Club, where he worked a few days a week in the clubhouse. He also volunteered for more than 15 years at Healthpark Hospital in Fort Myers, FL.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Christein Lendi and second wife, Helen Finelli Malice. Also, his sister, Mary Louise (Lendi) Politsky, his son-in-law, Lawrence Lutz and two grandchildren, Robert Fannon and Dean Macklen.



Ralph is survived by his four children; Ralph Jay, (Pam Eilers), April Joan, James Thomas (Debra Zarlenga), Rebecca Jean and two stepdaughters, Mary Beth Fannon (Michael) and Anna Maria Patterson (Michael). He found much joy in his 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Celebration of this wonderful life to be announced at a later date.









