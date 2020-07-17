Ralph "Shep" Merlin Shaw
Ft. Myers - Ralph "Shep" Merlin Shaw, 85, passed away on July 11, 2020, in Ft. Myers, Florida. Ralph was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on November 13, 1934. His love of music led him to become the first drum major for Harvey High School, where he received the nickname "Shep" due to his resemblance to a shepherd leading his flock. He is survived by his devoted wife Sandra (Morden) Shaw whom he married on August 30, 1960, just shy of 60 years of undying love. He was foremost a family man. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Claudia Shaw, granddaughter, Emily Shaw, daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Andrew Flowers, granddaughter, Tatum Flowers, grandsons Thatcher, and Sebastian Flowers, sister-in-law and nephew Marge and Michael Shaw, niece, Susie and Robert Root, brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Georgia Shaw, niece Anissa and Jeff Preston, nephew, Scott Shaw, sister Kathy and Dennis Keeney, nephew, Daryn and Kim Keeney, nephew Kevin and Kristen Keeney, niece Jodi Keeney and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by mother, Aina Marie (Piispanen) Shaw, father, Ralph Merlin Shaw, and brother, Sidney Earl Shaw.
Shep Shaw was a friend to all and enjoyed working hard making anything he touched better. He was very proud to have served his country in the US Coast Guard, based in Buffalo, New York. He had fond memories of his time at the Cape May Lighthouse. As a Finn, he was a master craftsman and plasterer. He remodeled and rebuilt homes and was co-owner of Lederer and Shaw Construction company. In 1964, he began his career in the travel industry by working for Gorge Travel Bureau in Niagara Falls, NY. It was here that he first joined SKAL International where he would be an integral member for the next 50 years. For 20 of those years, Shep was a district sales manager for Japan Airlines and instrumental in the establishment of the first direct flights between Atlanta, Ga, and Tokyo, Japan. Shep helped found The Japan-America Society of Georgia, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of Japan and the State of Georgia. He was also a member of ASMA and several other travel organizations. In Ft. Myers Shep volunteered at the Lakes Regional Park Train Ride and Museum, creating a historical Florida "cracker" village. He also enjoyed his recumbent bicycle.
Memorial service will be held in Ft. Myers on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
."