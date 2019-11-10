|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
Ralph E. PALMER III
Nov 13, 2015
FT. Myers Firefighter/
Paramedic
It's been 4 yrs .that you left us to be with our Lord God,
I, your Mother, miss and love you so much, along with your sister, brothers, cousins, niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, brother-in-law & sister-in-law, we all cherish the day that we meet in heaven.
Ralph, we will see your smiling face and our other loved ones we have lost to death, it will be a wonderful day after the resurrection on a Beautiful Paradise Earth. You are gone from our sight, but never from our Hearts. Love always, your Mother & Family.
Published in The News-Press on Nov. 10, 2019