Ralph Thomas Hamilton
Ralph Thomas Hamilton was called out of this world by the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 21, 2020 at the age of 93 years.
A Memorial Service with military honors celebrating Ralph's life will be held at Trinity Reformed Church of Cape Coral located at 2220 Hancock Bridge Parkway, Cape Coral, Florida, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A reception will also follow at the Church.
His family expresses their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff of Hope Hospice of Cape Coral for their kind and compassionate care provided during the last weeks of his earthly life.
