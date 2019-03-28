|
Randy Alan Peska
Cape Coral - Randy A. Peska, 65, a beloved companion, father, grampy, brother, uncle, friend and the greatest real estate trainer, coach, mentor and motivator passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home in Cape Coral, Florida. He was a resident of Cape Coral for 39 years and a Realtor® for 36 years. Randy was a positive force and brightened the day of anyone he met.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Donnajune Peska, and his brothers Jay and Kelly Peska. Randy leaves behind his beloved Sally, sons Chad Peska, Brad Peska and wife Angel Peska, brother and best friend Garrey Peska and wife Karen Peska niece Marcy Peska, his amazing grandchildren Noah, Jillian and Cara Peska, his former wife Connie Peska (mother to Chad and Brad) and other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Rotary Park in the Environmental Center (5505 Rose Garden Rd, Cape Coral). The family suggests a memorial contribution in memory of Randy to the () or the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (https://foundation.flcancer.com/celebrate/).
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 28, 2019