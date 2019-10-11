|
|
Raymond Briggs
Fort Myers - Raymond W. Briggs born February 27, 1924 passed away on October 5, 2019, age 95.
Born in Westerly, RI. Lived 50 years in Long Island, NY then moved to Fort Myers in 1965. Was an Army Veteran of WWII. Worked as a finished carpenter and boat builder before getting into the construction business in Florida. Hobbies included fixing antiques, reading, dancing, music and traveling. Active member of Elks, Moose, & American Legion. Enjoyed evenings dancing at the Cape Cabaret & Shell Factory.
He is survived by: children Susanne Briggs (Frankie) & Ray Briggs (Bonnie),
grandchildren, Cortny (Chad), Tracy, Brandon (Tabitha), Clayton, Colin (Jenna), Rachel
(Kyle), Alexis (Dennis), Trevor & RJ, great grandchildren - MacKenzie, Weston, Aaron, Zachary, Cody, Shelby, Elijah, Mia, Chance & Emma; niece Arlene Royer and nephew James Briggs; and many other family & friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Joyce Briggs-Cummings his wife Marion of 46 years and his girlfriend Terri Zaborowski. He will be dearly missed by all. Service to be held at Church of the Resurrection on Friday, October 18th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019