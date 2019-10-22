|
|
Raymond Burke, Jr
Cape Coral - Raymond James Burke, Jr of Cape Coral, Florida passed unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 61. Ray was born in Schenectady, NY on August 15, 1958 and lived in Guilderland NY until 1994 when he relocated to Cape Coral to be closer to his family. He is survived by his parents, Raymond J. Burke and Anne S. Burke; oldest daughter Alexa A. Burke and Matt Cooker, youngest daughter Lauren E. Burke and Kyle Mitchell; granddaughter Sophia; younger brother Jeffrey T. Burke and sister in law Amy M. Burke, as well as his beloved friend, companion and pet dog "Ace", all from Cape Coral. Ray achieved his Doctorate degree and enjoyed a long, successful and distinguished career as a highly respected Finance Manager in the automotive industry. Ray was an avid lover of all sports but had particular passion for the NY Yankees and the NY Giants.
The celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Fuller Metz Funeral Home in Cape Coral, Florida between the hours of 5 and 8, with a service at 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that a donation be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Ray's honor.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019