Raymond John Kocol
- - Passed away in Milwaukee on June 27, 2019. Born in Chicago in 1927, he moved to Milwaukee with his bride, Tommy Sue Moxely in 1954 after service in WWII and graduate school in Civil Engineering. In his 33 years with the City, he designed structures that included water towers, bridges, and the Lake Michigan bluff road leading to the North Avenue Water Tower. He served as Engineer-in-Charge of the Milwaukee waterworks, where he helped refine national standards for municipal purification, distribution, and waste treatment. Active in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, he served meals at St. Ben's, labored for Habitat for Humanity and helped MPS kids with their homework. With curiosity, humor and evolving faith that was unconventional, Ray traveled the world, taught English in his family's native Poland, and became the family historian. He played handball and tennis, fished the Boundary Waters and solo-hiked the Grand Canyon. He delighted in music, singing, and history. His family was his treasure. Ray and Sue educated and raised their six children; remodeled their homes; lived creatively and helped fellow human beings in need. Ray is survived by his wife Sue, and his children Stan (Judith O'Halloran); Beth (Terry Booth), Kitty (Barry Stoner); John (Martha Edwards), David (Lisa Greco), and Jane (Mark Okerman); and grandchildren Maya, Zoe, Alex, Dustin, and Christina. Ray had a deep affection for his nieces and nephews in Illinois, North Carolina and around the country. He was 92 and his family was with him as he passed.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on September 28, 2019; details to follow at https://www.rozgafuneral.com. Ray would smile on memorial gifts to St. Ben's Meal Program, Milwaukee, WI.
Published in The News-Press on July 14, 2019