Rebecca E. Garrett
Rebecca E. Garrett

Rebecca Escude Garrett, has gone home to be with The Lord on August 16, 2020.

Becky was born in Bunkie, Louisiana March 13, 1945. The daughter of Leo Paul Escude and Sylvia Kirstein Escude, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Lane F. Garrett and daughter, Renee Hart and husband Tom Quigley and daughter, Marceline Rebecca and husband John Kucaba, and son Byron Anthony. She is Grandmother to Joshua Lane, Emily Renee, Zachary Everette, and Sarah Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brother Paul Escude. Becky started her family in Baton Rouge, LA. and moved to Ft. Myers FL. In 1989. She was the First Lady of Power Bolt And Tool Inc., a business that she helped develop with her husband Lane. She always referred to herself as the "under-girder" of the family that she loved and served. She served the church as a devout Christian woman and developed a large network of friends and text buddies. Her foundation verse from the Bible can be found in First Corinthians 13:8. Love Never Fails…. She loved and was deeply loved by so many. Her family will always Love her, and we will all be united with her again in her heavenly home.




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
