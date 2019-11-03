|
Rebecca Lorraine Walker
Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov 1st, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 yrs Norman Walker and 4 children, Norman Walker Jr (Missy Walker), Angel Allen, Jennifer Jarrett (Paul Jarrett), Kenny Walker (Liv Walker) and 13 grandchildren. She was in love with one man all her life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all. A celebration of life service will be: Date: Friday, November 8th, 2019, Time: 11:00am, Where: Alva Baptist Church 2790 Joel Blvd, Alva, FL 33920.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019