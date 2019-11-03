Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Lorraine Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Lorraine Walker Obituary
Rebecca Lorraine Walker

Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov 1st, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 yrs Norman Walker and 4 children, Norman Walker Jr (Missy Walker), Angel Allen, Jennifer Jarrett (Paul Jarrett), Kenny Walker (Liv Walker) and 13 grandchildren. She was in love with one man all her life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all. A celebration of life service will be: Date: Friday, November 8th, 2019, Time: 11:00am, Where: Alva Baptist Church 2790 Joel Blvd, Alva, FL 33920.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -