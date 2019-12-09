|
|
Rebecca Waites Thomas
Fort Myers - Pauline Rebecca Waites Thomas, 95, of Fort Myers, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born December 5, 1923 in Hartford, Alabama, the youngest of 12 children born to Perry Owen and Susan Ida (Thomas) Waites.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Claude E. (Tommy) Thomas. She is survived by three daughters: Jean T. Mavrelis (Mark) of Fort Myers, FL, Susan T. Pressly (Jim) of Lake Wylie, SC, and Deborah T. Howard of Charleston, SC, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Rebecca was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Her elegance, quick smile, sense of playfulness and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a wife and homemaker at heart, baking wonderful cakes around the holidays. She was very proud of her home, designing furniture for it as well as decorating it. It was known that she would take visitors on a two hour tour of her house. Rebecca was an accomplished artist, seamstress and she also enjoyed reading as well as raising and selling beautiful plants.
She was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Fort Myers (now Citygate Ministries) and of the Fort Myers Women's Community Club. Rebecca and Tommy were members of the Cypress Lake Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hope Hospice Healthpark or a .
A Visitation for Rebecca will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. A celebration of Rebecca's life will be conducted the following day, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Citygate Ministries Church (formerly First Baptist Church of Fort Myers), 1735 Jackson St, downtown Fort Myers. Dr. Winford L. Hendricks will lead the service. Interment will follow in Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.
