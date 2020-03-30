Resources
Rennison Robson

Ft. Myers - Rennison Robson, 98, of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Susquehanna, PA died on March 27, 2020, at Shell Point in Ft. Myers. He was born on April 12, 1921, in Aberdeen, Scotland and emigrated to the United States at age 6 months with his parents, Rennison Robson, Sr., and Elsie Beard Robson.

He grew up in Susquehanna, Pa, served in the army in WWII, and later worked for the Erie Railroad and Link Aviation.

He and his wife, Lucille Hough (deceased) retired to Florida in 1990.

He is survived by his son, George Robson (wife Annette) of Santa Barbara, CA and two grandsons, Billy Jones (wife Liz) of Pacific Palisades, CA, and Thomas Robson of Decatur, IL. He is also survived by two great-granddaughters Charlotte and Georgia.

He will be interred in Lanesboro, PA.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
