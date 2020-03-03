Services
Humphreys County Funeral Home
217 East Main Street
Waverly, TN 37185
931-296-5955
Resources
More Obituaries for Ret. Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ret. Major Donald Frederick Best Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ret. Major Donald Frederick Best Jr. Obituary
Ret. Major Donald Frederick Best, Jr.

Waverly, TN - Ret. Major Donald Frederick Best, Jr., 75, Waverly, TN, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born April 10, 1944 in East Chicago, IN.

Major Best retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. During his enlistment, he led the first Combat Tracker Team during Vietnam and was awarded the Silver and Bronze Stars. After his retirement he became a JROTC Instructor at Cape Coral High School for 22 years.

Major Best was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Major Best's wishes were to be cremated.

Survivors: Wife of 10 years: April Best of Waverly, TN; Daughter: Angela Fiore (James) of Cape Coral, FL; Children: Barry Milligan (Rhonda) of Cape Coral, FL, Cynthia Milligan of Cape Coral, FL; Grandchildren: Brittany Orr (Roger), Rebecca Fiore, Andrew Fiore (Hannah); Great-Grandchildren: Juliet Orr and Benjamin Orr. Preceded in death by Parents: Donald Frederick Best Sr. and Blanche Scheel De Valle.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852 or the , 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

Arrangements by Humphreys County Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ret.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -