Ret. Major Donald Frederick Best, Jr.
Waverly, TN - Ret. Major Donald Frederick Best, Jr., 75, Waverly, TN, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born April 10, 1944 in East Chicago, IN.
Major Best retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. During his enlistment, he led the first Combat Tracker Team during Vietnam and was awarded the Silver and Bronze Stars. After his retirement he became a JROTC Instructor at Cape Coral High School for 22 years.
Major Best was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Major Best's wishes were to be cremated.
Survivors: Wife of 10 years: April Best of Waverly, TN; Daughter: Angela Fiore (James) of Cape Coral, FL; Children: Barry Milligan (Rhonda) of Cape Coral, FL, Cynthia Milligan of Cape Coral, FL; Grandchildren: Brittany Orr (Roger), Rebecca Fiore, Andrew Fiore (Hannah); Great-Grandchildren: Juliet Orr and Benjamin Orr. Preceded in death by Parents: Donald Frederick Best Sr. and Blanche Scheel De Valle.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852 or the , 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.
Arrangements by Humphreys County Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020