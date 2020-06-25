Richard D. Kuhn



Spring Hill - Richard D. Kuhn, 75, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away June 23, 2020.



He retired from the Lee County Administrative Office of the Courts in 2004 after 20 years of service. He resided in Ft. Myers from 1978 - 2009, and ran for County Commissioner in 2006. He was a founding member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers Shores. He is survived by his wife Marlene Kuhn, daughter Suzy Folsom (Steven) and grandchildren Selma and Beckham. Memorial service will be on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM Forest Oaks Lutheran Church in Spring Hill, FL.









