Richard D. Kuhn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. Kuhn

Spring Hill - Richard D. Kuhn, 75, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away June 23, 2020.

He retired from the Lee County Administrative Office of the Courts in 2004 after 20 years of service. He resided in Ft. Myers from 1978 - 2009, and ran for County Commissioner in 2006. He was a founding member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers Shores. He is survived by his wife Marlene Kuhn, daughter Suzy Folsom (Steven) and grandchildren Selma and Beckham. Memorial service will be on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM Forest Oaks Lutheran Church in Spring Hill, FL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Forest Oaks Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved