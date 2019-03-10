|
Richard Dale Perkins
LaBelle - Richard Dale Perkins, age 58, of LaBelle, passed away February 28, 2019 in LaBelle.
He was born Mar. 26, 1960 in Lake Worth, FL, to Vernon and Nellie Pearl (Poole) Perkins. He was a self-employed nurseryman for many years. He attended Eastside Baptist Church when he was able.
Richard is survived by his son; Todd Perkins and his wife Becky, grandchildren; Brandon Perkins, Jasper Perkins and Emily Perkins. brothers; Danny Perkins and his wife Deborah, David Perkins, Randy Perkins, sisters; Carolyn Frost and her husband Gary, Pamela Hardcastle, and Katherine Perkins, with many extended family members.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10:00 am at Eastside Baptist Church in LaBelle with Pastors Wm. Ashley Butler and Don Murray officiating. Interment will be in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle. Visitation will be Monday, March 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle.
We love you so much words can't express. We will always miss you. We will never forget all the times we spent together and the memories we made.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 10, 2019