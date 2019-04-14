|
|
Richard "Richie" Edwin Hallquist
Cape Coral - Richard "Richie" Edwin Hallquist, age 32, of Cape Coral, Florida went to be with the Lord on the evening of March 31, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1986 in Galveston, TX to his loving Mother Annette S. Reilly and Father Richard D. Hallquist. Richie was their only child.
He completed his formal education graduating from Mariner High School.
He was humble, hands-on, curious, witty, independent, strong-willed, capable of building anything and talking to anyone. He was a kind, generous soul who went out of his way to help anyone in need, he especially enjoyed helping the elderly. Richie loved to go camping with Sam, his life-long family friend and his father, regardless of the weather; cold, rainy, no problem. He was a master at it. In his spare time, Richie enjoyed creating his artwork using a multitude of mediums.
He was a hardworking, licensed electrician who was dedicated to his profession and Acra Electric.
His gentle, patient nature was a comfort and he was a blessing to all who really knew him.
Richie was predeceased by his Grandfather Luther Edwin Hallquist and Uncle John Walter Hallquist.
Richie is survived by the love of his life Amy Scafidi, his Mother and Father, Grandmothers Martha L. Hallquist, Fort Myers and Caroline Lupo, Titusville, Grandfather Thomas C. Reilly, St. Louis, MO., Aunts Marie Meitz, Lori Reilly, Dawn Guttadauro, Uncles Tom Reilly, Rick Labuono, Patrick Hallquist and many cousins.
A church service will be held on April 20, 2019 at 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1928 Chiquita Blvd. S., Cape Coral, FL. The family will receive friends following the service from 2:15 to 4:00 pm at the Palmetto Pine Country Club, 1940 S.W. 9th CT, Cape Coral, FL.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Hospice or would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 14, 2019