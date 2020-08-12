Richard (Rich) Ervin Albrecht
The US lost one of the best radio men of WWII. Richard (Rich) Ervin Albrecht served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Edsall (DE 129) in the North Atlantic, chasing German U boats and protecting our mighty Destroyers. He passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with a picture of his beloved USS Edsall by his side, he was 95. He truly loved his country.
Richard was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He served the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 during World War II. Richard was a life-long Catholic, dedicated to his home and family. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating and all activities in the great outdoors. Born February 8, 1925 to the late Edward and Rose (Schmidt) Albrecht.
Richard is survived by his second wife Alice (Burdett); daughters Carol Albrecht and Terri (Mark) Ritchie; grandson Luke Ritchie; sister-in-law Marilyn Albrecht; step children Dan (Faith) Burdett, Martin Burdett, Jon (Debra) Burdett, Marita (Bob) Stewart, Anthony (Phyllis) Burdett and Molly (Kent) Liebegott; their children and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years Betty Albrecht. Also preceded in death by sisters Ruth Bishop and Jeanne Albanese and brothers Robert Albrecht and Howard Albrecht.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
) in Richard's name.