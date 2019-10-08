|
Richard J. (Dick) McConville
North Fort Myers - September 30, 2019, Dick McConville departed this life to be with his beloved wife, June. He was born on December 6, 1927 in Queens Village, New York to Edward and Frances McConville, the youngest of six children.
He is survived by his loving family; children, Richard E. (Laurie) McConville, Karen (Mike) Petros and Janice (Willie) Combs, grandchildren Lori (Ralph) Sepulveda, Michael (Dannette) Petros, Tiffany (Jimmy) Evey, Buddy (Jen) Rucker, Dr. Stephanie McConville and Justine McConville & seventeen great-grandchildren.
Dick lived a life of service. Enlisting in the US Navy on his 17th birthday, he served in the Pacific during WWII and was present on the deck of the USS Missouri for the Japanese surrender. After marrying June in 1952, he received a Bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J. Dick moved the family to North Fort Myers in 1967 where he continued his career at InterCounty Telephone, United Telephone and Sprint, retiring in 1992. Charter President of the North Fort Myers Rotary, he was a Paul Harris fellow and was instrumental in getting NFM's first library. After retiring, he became a master gardener. The cactus garden at Lakes Park is dedicated to him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, June.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 26, 1 pm at the Gulf Coast Village auditorium at 1333 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, with a memorial service followed by fellowship and refreshments. Internment will be handled privately by the family. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 8, 2019