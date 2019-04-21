|
|
Richard K. Bloise, II
Cape Coral - Richard K. Bloise, II, beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Cape Coral, Florida on April 17, 2019. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army. After his military service, he moved to Cape Coral, where he has lived for the last 25 years. He was a devoted family man, and loved spending time with his nieces Jessica and Angela, as well as his great- nieces and nephews; Jerikka, Avery, Vann, Aniya, and Jordyn. He will also be dearly missed by his sister, Dodi Freeman and brothers, Michael and Francis Bloise. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and June Bloise.
Richard will be remembered as a generous, kind spirit who loved animals and always offered a helping hand to those around him while never seeking anything in return. He just loved to help people. He enjoyed working on cars and taught the skill to his nephew Avery, starting the exclusive "Dirty Boys Club" together. Richard just wanted to be a good man and treat others well, as he said "he was building his treasure chest in heaven". Services are private in accordance with his wishes.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 21, 2019