Richard LaVerne Douglass "Doug"
Cape Coral - 1941-2020
Richard LaVerne Douglass passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born on January 1, 1941 to John and Cora (Morgan) Douglass in Springfield, Illinois.
Richard honorably served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, including one tour of duty in Viet Nam as a corpsman. While serving, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Pepperdine University and his Master's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University. He retired from active duty as a Senior Chief in 1983.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Douglass, his daughters, W. Lynnell Sturgeon (Walter), and Lori Douglass Engleman, his grandchildren, Ashley and Rachel Edwards, Kathleen Edwards Sinex (Matthew), and grandson Michael Alan Engleman III.
A Celebration of Richard's life will be held and announced at a later time.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020