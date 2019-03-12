|
Richard Lewis Koogle
Ft Myers - Richard Koogle, 86, known to his friends as "Dick," passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Hope Hospice, Ft Myers, Fl. He was preceded in death by a son David and he is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruby Jewell Berry Koogle, daughter Catherine "Kitty" (from Dick's first marriage), daughter Karen (Phil) and son Kevin (Suzanne), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Herbert Gene Koogle "Herb" and his wife Judy.
Dick was born in Denver, Colorado on August 11, 1932 to parents Lysle H Koogle and Naomi Ifert Koogle. Growing up in Denver fostered his love for the outdoors and high peaks. His family moved to Albuquerque, NM where he earned his Eagle Scout (1948), graduated from Albuquerque High School and graduated from the University of New Mexico (class of 1955) majoring in Geology and minoring in Engineering. After 2 years in the US Army and 1 year in Wyoming to do further graduate studies he returned back to Albuquerque to help establish Koogle & Pouls Engineering with his brother Herb and Basil Pouls. While at KPE, Dick with his geodetic surveying expertise was put in charge of the field operations as a land surveyor making many excursions to the remote mountains of New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado.
In 1976 Dick and family left Albuquerque for Ingleside, Tx to pursue his dream of sailing and boat building. They moved to Ft Myers, Fl in 1982 to establish Witness Catamarans. Using an Australian design by Lock Crowther, Dick and his wife built several 35-foot ocean worthy catamarans. He also spent many more years as a marine surveyor.
Dick loved the Lord and anticipated with joy the day that he would be with our Lord and Savior. He was a member of Grace Church in Cape Coral, Fl since 1997.
A celebration of life will be held at: Grace Church, 13 SE 21st Pl Cape Coral, Fl 33990 March 23rd at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at Grace Church, memo Richard Koogle.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 12, 2019