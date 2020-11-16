Richard Norris Hillman



Ft Myers - Richard Norris Hillman "Big Dick" 73 of Ft Myers passed away November 3, 2020 while vacationing in the North Carolina. He was a loving husband for 49 years, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Myra, Sister Diane Perkins and his brother Robert. Survived by his wife Linda, son Rick (Wendy) Hillman and daughter Laura (Tom) Haskell; grandchildren Jacob, Kendall, Karsyn, Kaitlyn and Kelcie; Brother Rusty, Sister Denise (Jon) Rasmussen and several nieces and nephews. Richard was born in New Jersey and moved to Ft Myers. He graduated from Ft Myers High School and joined the Air Force. After completing his tour of service, Richard became owner of Miracle Mile Shell. Later he became owner of Dick Hillman's Auto Care where family and friends were always welcome to come by, crack a beer and shoot the s**t about car racing, fishing and whatever. He retired after 48 years and spent the last 3 years traveling the United States in his RV with his wife and dog Jasper while checking things off his bucket list. Well-wishers are invited to join a gathering hosted by Rusty Hillman and Glenn Fichter at 17670 Sabal Palm Dr., N Ft Myers 33917 on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Everyone is encouraged to write a note of farewell or a bad joke on a can of Coors Light beer and drink in his honor.









