1938 - 2019
Cape Coral - Richard Patrick Jenkins died on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was 81 years old. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. He lived various places but Cape Coral, Fl was home for the past 26 years. Richard had a very good full life with many adventures. He loved his pets, music, and travel. He will be greatly missed by his wife JoAnne and his family and friends. We would like to express our extreme appreciation to Cape Coral Hospital and Select Hospital for their kind and compassionate care during Richard's final days.Richard always tried to help others and make a difference. Thank you for every day you gave me. You were a blessing in my life and to all who knew you. Rest now and breathe easy. Buster and the kitties will meet you at the bridge.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
