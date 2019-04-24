Services
Leyden, MA - Richard Patrick Wright, 74, of Leyden, Massachusetts, died April 17, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and lived in Illinois and Pennsylvania before moving to Fort Myers with his family in 1956.

Richard attended local schools, Edison Community College, The University of Florida and the University of South Florida. He lived and worked in the Fort Myers area until 1991, when he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia where he worked for IBM. He then worked as a computer programmer in Raleigh, North Carolina and Metro Washington DC for Northrup Grumman and other contractors.

He is survived by his wife, Amy St. Clair of Leyden, Massachusetts, brother Bill Wright of Fort Myers, and sister, Carol Wiltbank of High Springs, Florida.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 24, 2019
