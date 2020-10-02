Richard Raymond Dyer
Richard Raymond Dyer, MD, born March 1, 1921, passed away on September 27, 2020, just about 5 months shy of his 100th birthday, peacefully in his sleep. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Natalie A Cousens, with whom he shared 53 wonderful years. He grew up in Berlin, CT, on a farm in a family owned home dating back to 1779. His father was a farmer, Raymond Dyer and his mother was a school teacher, Elizabeth (Bess) Slaney. He was also predeceased by a brother, Alan Dyer, also of Berlin, CT He is survived by two sisters: Betty Brewster of Memphis, TN; Nancy Bacon of Amherst, NH and Bonita,Fl.; four daughters and their spouses: Susan and Thomas Fink of the Villages, Fl, Pamela and Arthur Turton, MD of Williamstown, MA and Silverthorne, CO, Deborah Martin Dyer and Frank Martin of Marblehead, MA and Candace Dyer, MD, her late husband Hugo Jauregui, MD and her current companion Rene' Gourd of Warwick, RI and Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard graduated from Berlin HS, Colby College and Yale Medical School. Thereafter, while in the US Navy, he trained as a general surgeon and served in Guam at the end of WWII. He completed his training at Newport Naval Hospital and then RI Hospital and was one of the first surgeons at Kent Hospital after joining with the late Dr. Arthur Hardy in January, 1952. His surgical group, Toll Gate Surgical Associates, grew in number and included the late Dr. Peter Baute, Dr. Daniel Reardon, Dr. David Luz, Dr. John Isaac and his daughter Dr. Candace Dyer. He and his daughter were the first father/daughter surgical team in the state and practiced together from 1985-1993 when he retired from practice, having served as Chief of Surgery at Kent for a time. He was a former Deacon at Woodbury Union Presbyterian Church, a former member of the Board of Directors at Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI, and past President at Warwick Country Club as well as honorary lifetime members of both Wildcat Country Club in Estero, Fl and Warwick Country Club in Warwick, RI. For the past 20 years he split his time between Ft Myers, Fl and Warwick, RI. Besides medicine, he enjoyed hunting in the Adirondacks, gardening and spending time with his daughters participating in numerous sports, including tennis, golf, swimming and skiing. He also loved to be on the water on other peoples boats! He had a full and rich life, was a wonderfully happy, humorous and social man, and was loved and admired by his patients, colleagues, friends and his whole family. A celebration of his life will be sometime in the future, due to Covid-19. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kent Hospital, Surgery Department, Warwick, RI; Smile Train Charity or other charity of your choice
