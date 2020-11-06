1/1
Richard (Dick) Roux
Richard (Dick) Roux

Estero - Richard (Dick) Roux of Estero Florida passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Dick was born on June 20, 1946 in Lewiston, Maine to Roger & Yvette Langlais Roux.

Dick was in the Marines for 4 years and was one of the first to make the landing in Vietnam, where he was in combat action and drove an amtrac. He also received many medals including a Purple Heart.

Dick was a successful business man who owned his own company, Dunrite Construction. He was also the largest apartment building owner in the city. He also rode his Harley which he enjoyed very much.

Dick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Roux. He is also survived by his sister Charlene Jandreau, and her son Stephen, his brother Eugene (Terry) Roux, and their daughter Kim. He leaves many cousins, and friends in both Maine and Florida.

A Catholic Funeral Mass for Dick will be held at the Our Lady of Light Church, Estero, FL on Monday December 7, 2020 at 10:30AM.

Burial will be Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL @11:30AM where he will join his fallen friends.

To view the full obituary and leave condolences please go to www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News-Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
