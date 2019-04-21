|
Richard Sayers
Cape Coral - Richard "Dick" Sayers, 92, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away April 3, 2019. Dick was born on November 29, 1926, in Joplin, Missouri, to George and Evelyn Sayers.
Dick was a decorated combat veteran, the winner of 20 military awards, including the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Korean Service Medal with three battle stars, and more. At age 17, during World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine, where he spent 9 months in the South Pacific followed by time in and around Corfu, Greece. In 1950, at the start of the Korean War, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was with the 10th mountain division. Within a year he was promoted to Sergeant-Major. In Korea, he served in the 14th "Golden Dragon" Infantry, 25th Division. He went on to write a novel, "No Victory, No Sting," based on his experiences in Korea. Dick was a proud member of the Korean War Veterans Association, the Combat Infantryman's Association, and the American Merchant Marine Veterans Association.
Dick was graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. His early career was as a journalist. In 1961, he moved to Miami, where he was chief copy editor at the Miami News and was involved with the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on the Soviet's involvement with Cuba. In 1964, along with his wife and seven children, he moved to Cape Coral, where he was the PR director for Gulf American Land Corporation.
A diehard Republican, one of his proudest accomplishments was as president of the Cape Coral Republican Club. In 1972, he was the first Cape Coral resident to be elected Lee County Commissioner. Among other successes during his term, they established many community swimming pools; the Cape Coral Welcome Center at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge; the Hancock Bridge Parkway; the site chosen for the Southwest Florida Regional (today's SWFL International) Airport; and Lee County's Emergency Medical Services.
Known for his sense of humor, and always ready with a witty pun, Dick was the official Roastmaster of the Circus Saints & Sinners, roasting numerous national and local celebrities.
Two of Dick's other loves were cooking, which he learned at culinary school while in the U.S. Merchant Marine; and his love of sports, especially baseball and golf.
He was predeceased by siblings George "Bill", Robert, and Charlotte. He is survived by his children Stanley, Stephen (Catherine), Scott, Marianne, Richard (Gail Peckham), Thomas (Kathryn), and Suzanne Chelcun; grandchildren Julia (Ojas), Brianne, Mitchell, Elena, Luke, Dane, Nash, Colene, and Adam.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Services, 3740 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33904. Inurnment to follow in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 21, 2019