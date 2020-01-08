Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Nelson Obituary
Richard T. Nelson

Richard T. Nelson 87 passed away December 21, 2019. He was the son of Reuben & Gertrude Nelson. He graduated Navel Academy in 1955 having served as a Carrier Pilot. He was involved in Public Service in Mobile, AL, Washington, DC, and FT Myers, FL. He was Master of Tropical Lodge and 2015 Potentate of Araba Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Robert Nelson. He is survived by his wife Helen (Sissy) Nelson, 3 sons Richard Nelson Jr.(Tracy) Robert (Kathryn), Wayne (Kimberly), stepchildren Ken Moberly, Mari Lee Stephens, Joe Stone, Ann Bostic, Beth Mahoney, Grand and great grand children.

A celebration of Life will be conducted January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Araba Shrine Hanson St., Ft Myers, FL with Reception to follow

In Lieu of flowers Donations Shriners Healthcare for Children 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -