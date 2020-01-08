|
Richard T. Nelson
Richard T. Nelson 87 passed away December 21, 2019. He was the son of Reuben & Gertrude Nelson. He graduated Navel Academy in 1955 having served as a Carrier Pilot. He was involved in Public Service in Mobile, AL, Washington, DC, and FT Myers, FL. He was Master of Tropical Lodge and 2015 Potentate of Araba Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Robert Nelson. He is survived by his wife Helen (Sissy) Nelson, 3 sons Richard Nelson Jr.(Tracy) Robert (Kathryn), Wayne (Kimberly), stepchildren Ken Moberly, Mari Lee Stephens, Joe Stone, Ann Bostic, Beth Mahoney, Grand and great grand children.
A celebration of Life will be conducted January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Araba Shrine Hanson St., Ft Myers, FL with Reception to follow
In Lieu of flowers Donations Shriners Healthcare for Children 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020