Cape Coral - Richard, a United States Navy Veteran, grew up in Connecticut, but moved to Florida following his retirement from the phone company at the young age of 52. During his years of retirement, he loved to ride his motorcycle early in the morning, sky dive for his birthday, boat fast, grow tomatoes and palm trees, eat ice cream, and meet up with his friends for coffee or a beer. He thought of his friends as family and his family as friends, loving them all. He thought "life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways - body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming, "WOO HOO, What a Ride!" -Author Unknown. And that he did! Well done Richard!
Published in The News-Press on May 10, 2019
