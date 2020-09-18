1/1
Richard William Lapish
1923 - 2020
Richard William Lapish

Lehigh Acres - Richard William Lapish, 97, of Lehigh Acres passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Ohio on May 3, 1923 to Harry and Edna Lapish. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He received a Bachelors of Education from Bowling Green State University and his Masters of Education from Toledo University. He married Edith Stuber in 1948.

Richard is survived by his wife Edith; his daughter, Susan (Joseph) Finucane; grandchildren: Matthew R. (Sabrina) Finucane, Andrew T. (Sonja) Finucane and Paige Lisk; and great grandchildren: Hope Frye, Lux Frye and Gemma Finucane. He was preceded in death by his son, William Richard Lapish. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.




Published in The News-Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
2393344880
