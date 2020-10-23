Ricky Lee Presley



Ricky Lee Presley of North Fort Meyers, Florida, age 62, our beloved son, brother, and friend of many, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 6, 2020 of natural causes.



He was born in Jackson, Michigan, where he will be laid to rest. He was an extreme gentleman, an extraordinary person, witty, generous, and fun-loving to everyone who came into his presence. Everybody loved him, and he loved everyone. We are greatly blessed that God gave us all to be a family. Although he will be missed, we celebrate his life. He lived a full life.



He is survived by his mother, Louise Dawn DeLong; sisters Deborah Giampaolo, Kathryn Ryan; brothers Larry DeLong Jr. and Eric DeLong. He was preceded in death by his father, William Columbus Presley; his step-father, Larry DeLong; and his nephew, Micah Anthony Aldridge.



We rejoice in knowing we will see each other again one day where we will spend eternal life together with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Until then, we love you Ricochet…









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store