Ricky Lee SinkFort Myers - Loving husband, father, and Grandfather Ricky Lee Sink, 66, Formerly of Martinsville Indiana, passed away suddenly on September 8th, 2020 at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples with his wife and children by his side. He was born February 3rd, 1954 to Hugh Malcolm Sink and Betty Irene Burns Sink. Rick graduated from Martinsville HS and went on to work for Asplundh Tree Service and with his brothers in the Sink Brothers Tree Service. He married Cathy Todd Sink in 1990 and they resided in Oakland City, Indiana where he worked at Mid-States Rubber. In 1997, they moved the family to Fort Myers, FL where the two of them obtained their insurance licenses and over the years opened three insurance agencies together.Rick loved life. People say he was bigger than life because he was happy and loved to make people laugh. He was also generous and giving. He always saw the people that needed help and would not hesitate to stop and help them. He loved to hunt and fish and to spend time at the Sink Family Cabin in English, Indiana with his friends and family. Rick and Cathy are long time members of Fort Myers First Church of the Nazarene. Rick loved to cook and supplied many meals for special occasions at the church. Together with Cathy, he helped teach 1st and 2nd grade Sunday School for over 15 years.Surviving are his brothers Mike Sink of Martinsville and Tony Sink and his wife Stephanie of Martinsville; Step-son, Brandon Collier and his wife Mayra and two grandsons, Jared and Daniel of Fort Myers; Step-son, Justin Collier of Cape Coral, FL; Daughter, Cassandra Sink Callies and husband Michael Callies of Fort Myers; his beloved dog Oliver and his luckiest wife in the world of 30 years, Cathy Sink.A Celebration of life service will be held at Fort Myers First Church of the Nazarene, American Colony Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 on Saturday Sept 26th at 5pm. Food will follow the service. Rick would have wanted you to be casual and bring a good story and a good laugh.*Masks will be required.