Dr. Rita Marie Smith
Cape Coral - Dr. Rita Marie Smith passed away on Thursday July 18th 2019 at Tampa General Hospital following open-heart surgery. She never recovered from the surgery and died peacefully in her sleep. Before retiring in 2018 Rita was a practicing acupuncturist in Cape Coral. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Dr. Desmond Smith and her sons Dr Nicholas Smith and Dr Sean Smith as well as daughters in law Holly Smith and Dr. Suzy Smith; grandchildren Garrett, Jackson and Keira; sisters Marty, Joan, Kathy, Janice and Lori, brother Dr James Walsh, brothers in law Andy, Gene, Jim and Dick, sisters in law Marlene and Beautiful Mary, numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends. Rita suffered with numerous ailments on and off since 2010. She ran a good race, fought a valiant fight and crossed the finish line on the wings of an angel. Rita wished to be cremated and did not want funeral services. We are honoring her wishes. Goodbye my love. I will see you up there. There will be a "Remembering Rita" party on September 21st at Terrace Hall, 1313 SE 47th Terrace from 1 to 4. Refreshments will be served.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 9, 2019