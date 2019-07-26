|
|
Rita Sick
North Fort Myers - Rita Rosinus Sick, 87, recently of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away July 21, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born October 9, 1931 in Rochester, New York. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from The University of Rochester and her Master of Arts degree from State University of New York, College for Teachers at Albany. Prior to moving to Fort Worth, Texas in May, she lived for over 30 years in North Fort Myers, and before that, 30 years in Apalachin, New York. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Joseph Sick, and her daughter, Louise Wescott. Rita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jeffrey Saltzman, Pleasantville, New York; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Walter and Kathleen Sick, Fort Worth, Texas; her son-in-law Ray Wescott, Cortland, New York; 7 grandchildren, Audrey Saltzman, Kristina (Jerry) Griffin, Samantha Sick, Richard Jacob Sick, Amanda (Jeremy) Morey, Christopher Wescott and Logan Wescott; 2 great-grandchildren, Matthew Morey and Thomas Morey; and a sister, Elaine Van Wieren, Atlanta, Georgia. Arrangements by Neptune Society, North Richland Hills, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the or the .
Published in The News-Press on July 26, 2019