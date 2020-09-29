1/1
Roberdeau Dunn Simmons
Roberdeau Dunn Simmons

Fort Myers - Roberdeau Dunn Simmons, 68, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away after battling cancer on September 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Rob was born in Tulsa, OK, raised in Woodstown, NJ, and made Fort Myers his home for the past 33 years. He graduated from Duke University and Duke Medical School. Rob truly found his calling as a physician, growing his practice in internal medicine over the past four decades, where he treated patients like family. Rob loved his dogs, reading, golfing, watching old movies, going to the gun range, road tripping in his RV, and spending time in Yellowstone National Park, his favorite place in the world.

Rob is survived by his children, Chelsea (Ryan Rivas), Sean, and Lindsay (David Dozier); his siblings, Jan Hoerst (Frank) and Steve Simmons (LeeAnn); and his partner, Ann Sell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sara Frances "Sally" Funk and Muncy Edgar Funk.

A private service will be held at Cypress Lake UMC. To honor Rob, consider a donation to preserve Yellowstone NP at www.yellowstone.org.




Published in The News-Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
