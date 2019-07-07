|
|
Rev. Robert A. Ingraham
Fort Myers - Rev. Robert A. Ingraham, 91, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away June 4, 2019. He was born in Bristol, CT to the late Dudley S. Ingraham and Marion Morton Ingraham. He attended the Taft School, which was interrupted by WWII, whereupon he served honorably in the Navy. With a BA degree from Colby College, he attended Andover Newton Theological Seminary. Upon being ordained, he was called to serve congregations in ME and CT.
In FL, he served as an interim pastor in the Miami, FL area. In 1968, he married June Billings, and together they built a loving home for their blended family. In retirement, Bob and June lived in Maine, and Sanibel, FL. They were involved in numerous church and community volunteer activities. Bob especially enjoyed being a volunteer "rover" at the Ding Darling Wildlife Sanctuary, Sanibel, FL, and the church community activities with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Sanibel, FL, which was a dominant part of his life. He often assisted with healing prayers during the Sunday services, and attended the Men's Luncheon.
The family would like to thank Comfort Care providers who gave caring and respectful help. A memorial service is set for August 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St Michaels's Episcopal Church, Sanibel, FL.
Published in The News-Press on July 7, 2019