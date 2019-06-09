|
Robert Anthony Ranalli Jr.
Cape Coral - Bobby passed away on May 26, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Bobby was born in Canton, Ohio on January 8, 1954. He was the son of Bob Sr. and Vivian Sue. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Kent State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He served honorably on the Canton Police Force before moving to Florida.
He spent the past 30 years in Cape Coral, Florida. In addition to working with the family business "Ranalli Parasail" on Fort Myers Beach, he was a professional painter and beautified countless homes in Southwest Florida and Ohio.
Bobby had a passion for sports of every kind. He was co-captain on the St. Thomas Varsity Football Team. His true love was snow skiing and road cycling!
He is survived by his mother, Vivian Sue, brother Patrick and brother-in-law Stephen Craig. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Sr., older sister Colleen Sue Flenner, and younger brother Jeffrey Scott Ranalli. He is also survived by his niece Lauren Speelman(Craig), nephew Brent Flenner, great niece Georgia, great nephews Grant and Brody Speelman, and he will be remembered by many loving family and close friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday June 11th 2019 at 11:00 am, St. Andrew Church, Cape Coral, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville, OH.
Published in The News-Press on June 9, 2019