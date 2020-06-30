Robert "Bob" Bernard
1938 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Bernard

Robert "Bob" Bernard, age 82, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1938, in his parents' home in Flint Michigan. He was one of four children born to the late Leonard and Amelia Bernard. He was a graduate of Flint Central High School, class of 1956. He served his country in the Army National Guard, then became a patrolman for the Flint Police Department where he acquired the rank of sergeant. He retired after 25 years on the force. He worked the last several years of his career as a traffic investigator where he was called upon to be an expert witness in court as well as being an instructor for accident investigation courses. He was a graduate of the Northwestern University Traffic Institute. After retirement in 1987, Bob and June retired to Ft Myers, Florida. He enjoyed several part-time jobs throughout his retirement years and made a positive impact on co-workers and customers alike wherever he worked. He had a genuine concern for the less fortunate and his generosity was second to none. He loved giving out $2 bills and had a standing order at the bank! He was an avid reader, enjoyed sports, gardening, and spending time with family. He lived out his faith in word and deed. He was the pinnacle of humility and always put others before himself. He was a former member of McGregor Baptist Church. Bob is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, June Bernard; his daughter Robin Wiltse and grandson Travis Wiltse of Ft Myers, FL; son-in-law Kenneth Wiltse of Moses Lake, WA; granddaughter Brittany Piwowar (Robbie), grandson Brock Bernard, and daughter-in-law Jana Bernard of Ft Myers, FL; great-granddaughter Michaela (Mickie) Piwowar of Ft Myers, FL; sister Freda Blunt of Flint, MI; brother Doug McDonald (Lynda), of Gallatin, TN; and several very special nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Amelia Bernard; sisters Edith Pyrc and Betty Jane Pfaff; and sons Brian and Mickey Bernard. Special thanks to Pastor Frank Brand. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Estero, 20300 Trailside Dr, Estero, FL 33928. At Bob's request, no memorial service will be held.




Published in The News-Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
4320 Colonial Blvd
Ft. Myers, FL 33980
(239) 308-9400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 27, 2020
GLORIA, SORRY TO HEAR OF BOB'S PASSING, GROWING UP WITH BOB, I REMEMBER ALL THE PICK-UP FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL GAMES WE HAD IN THE NEIGHBOR HOOD AND THE FOUR OF US WORKING AT THE RACE TRACK, GOOD TIMES, EVEN THOUGH BOB'S GONE WE STILL HAVE OUR MEMORIES. MARY AND I WILL BE PRAYING FOR YOU DURING THIS TOUGH TIME.
GIL AND MARY HULL OF GULF BREEZE FLORIDA
Friend
June 27, 2020
Condolences from the Jones family in Flint, MI. Bob and I have been friends since childhood. I worked with Bob for several years with the Flint PD where he was highly respected.
Dayron Jones
Friend
June 25, 2020
Gloria June and Robin, so sorry to hear this! Please know you have the love and prayers of the Tanner family.
Donna Tanner
Family
June 25, 2020
I worked for Bob in the Traffic Division during the early 1980's. His leadership made a lasting impression on me throughout my career. He was a gifted accident investigator and police officer. May he rest in peace.
Bill Khouri
Coworker
