Robert "Bob" Bernard



Robert "Bob" Bernard, age 82, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1938, in his parents' home in Flint Michigan. He was one of four children born to the late Leonard and Amelia Bernard. He was a graduate of Flint Central High School, class of 1956. He served his country in the Army National Guard, then became a patrolman for the Flint Police Department where he acquired the rank of sergeant. He retired after 25 years on the force. He worked the last several years of his career as a traffic investigator where he was called upon to be an expert witness in court as well as being an instructor for accident investigation courses. He was a graduate of the Northwestern University Traffic Institute. After retirement in 1987, Bob and June retired to Ft Myers, Florida. He enjoyed several part-time jobs throughout his retirement years and made a positive impact on co-workers and customers alike wherever he worked. He had a genuine concern for the less fortunate and his generosity was second to none. He loved giving out $2 bills and had a standing order at the bank! He was an avid reader, enjoyed sports, gardening, and spending time with family. He lived out his faith in word and deed. He was the pinnacle of humility and always put others before himself. He was a former member of McGregor Baptist Church. Bob is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, June Bernard; his daughter Robin Wiltse and grandson Travis Wiltse of Ft Myers, FL; son-in-law Kenneth Wiltse of Moses Lake, WA; granddaughter Brittany Piwowar (Robbie), grandson Brock Bernard, and daughter-in-law Jana Bernard of Ft Myers, FL; great-granddaughter Michaela (Mickie) Piwowar of Ft Myers, FL; sister Freda Blunt of Flint, MI; brother Doug McDonald (Lynda), of Gallatin, TN; and several very special nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Amelia Bernard; sisters Edith Pyrc and Betty Jane Pfaff; and sons Brian and Mickey Bernard. Special thanks to Pastor Frank Brand. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Estero, 20300 Trailside Dr, Estero, FL 33928. At Bob's request, no memorial service will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store